Fetch (FET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.64 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Fetch has a market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.04038539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039400 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.