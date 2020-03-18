FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.36% of FGL worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FGL by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FGL by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FGL in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FGL alerts:

FG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FGL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

FG stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FGL Holdings has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.46.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.