Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -4.33

Headlines about Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles earned a news sentiment score of -4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ analysis:

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

FCAU stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.91. 4,678,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,310,096. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.