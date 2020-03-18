FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.08% of FibroGen worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $256,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,250 shares of company stock worth $1,012,500. 7.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.