Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stake Trimmed by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,623 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $37,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 148,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 227,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

