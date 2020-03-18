Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.