Fifth Third Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,297,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,082,000 after buying an additional 309,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,075,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,298,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,050,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

