Financial Analysis: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS.A)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 15.25% 24.08% 5.97% Royal Dutch Shell 4.50% 8.45% 4.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Dutch Shell 0 11 7 0 2.39

Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 172.60%. Given Royal Dutch Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Dutch Shell is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royal Dutch Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $53.05 million 0.51 $8.40 million N/A N/A Royal Dutch Shell $352.11 billion 0.27 $15.84 billion $4.04 5.84

Royal Dutch Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Dutch Shell has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Royal Dutch Shell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, LNG, crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells liquefied natural gas as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, marine fuel, biofuel, lubricants, bitumen, and sulphur; produces and sells petrochemicals; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Royal Dutch Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

