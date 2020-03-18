Financial Contrast: Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and ATN International (OTCMKTS:ATNI)

Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Pervasip alerts:

This table compares Pervasip and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pervasip N/A N/A N/A ATN International -2.46% -0.25% -0.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pervasip and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ATN International has a consensus price target of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 93.02%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Pervasip.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pervasip and ATN International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pervasip N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ATN International $438.72 million 1.40 -$10.81 million ($0.11) -350.09

Pervasip has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATN International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Pervasip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pervasip has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATN International beats Pervasip on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product. The company was formerly known as eLEC Communications Corp. and changed its name to Pervasip Corp. in December 2007. Pervasip Corp. was founded in 1964 and is based in White Plains, New York.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This segment also offers wholesale long-distance voice services to other telecommunications carriers. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to corporate, utility, and municipal customers in India, as well as in Massachusetts, California, and New Jersey. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 12 retail stores in U.S. Telecom segment and 19 retail stores in International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.