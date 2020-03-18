Financial Survey: EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) versus Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get EMCORE alerts:

This table compares EMCORE and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.81% -22.49% -16.20% Everspin Technologies -19.57% -33.92% -17.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EMCORE and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMCORE currently has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 147.82%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.10%. Given Everspin Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everspin Technologies is more favorable than EMCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Everspin Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Everspin Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 0.64 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -2.69 Everspin Technologies $37.50 million 1.21 -$14.67 million ($0.80) -3.24

Everspin Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMCORE. Everspin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCORE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EMCORE beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products to customers in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and embedded MRAM products, as well as magnetic sensors and aerospace and satellite electronic systems. The company provides its products for applications, including data center, industrial, automotive, transportation, and enterprise storage markets. It serves customers through a direct sales channel and a network of representatives and distributors. Everspin Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.