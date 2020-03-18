FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $597,988.02 and approximately $422.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.