First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,725 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.