First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,023,574 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 119,572 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of First Financial Bancorp worth $26,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,379,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 297,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,555,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217,679 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 301,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.04. 27,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.84. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

