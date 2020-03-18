First Financial Bankshares Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

