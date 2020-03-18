First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,843 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of First Horizon National worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

