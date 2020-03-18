First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

FHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

NYSE:FHN opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

In other news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $908,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,158.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Horizon National by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

