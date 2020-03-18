First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $111.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.99 million to $112.97 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $104.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $450.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.31 million to $457.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $469.15 million, with estimates ranging from $448.96 million to $490.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.