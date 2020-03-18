First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams Buys 17,000 Shares

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $210,120.00.

NASDAQ:INBK traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. As a group, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

