First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. First Majestic Silver posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $5,673,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

AG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 261,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.67. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

