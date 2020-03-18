First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,176,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,215 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.78% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $190,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 253,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,317 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,764,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,045. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $60.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

