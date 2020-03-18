First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,475 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 569.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.12. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $32.77.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

