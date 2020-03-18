FirstBlood 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,938.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 35.7% lower against the US dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for $0.0431 or 0.00000822 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Livecoin and ZB.COM. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $1,938.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018657 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.21 or 0.02196447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192688 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, ZB.COM, IDEX, Gatecoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

