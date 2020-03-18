FirstCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $62,733.77 and $110.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00032744 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00108775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000778 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.74 or 0.99111415 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00073890 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000662 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000178 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000383 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.