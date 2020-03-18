Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.2% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

