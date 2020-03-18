Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.