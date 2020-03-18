Flash Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Flash has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $2.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flash has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

