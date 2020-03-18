FLETA Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $2.76 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.07 or 0.02267251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00193910 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 831,358,289 tokens. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

