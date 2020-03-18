FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases $22,200.00 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Howard Dvorkin bought 25,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin bought 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $393,944.44.

FPAY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.11. 277,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,914. FlexShopper Inc has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.28.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FlexShopper by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FlexShopper by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

