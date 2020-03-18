FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 65,943 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of FLIR Systems worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 86,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,903. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

