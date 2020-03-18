FLO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,695.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. FLO has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $12,695.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded down 48.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00086539 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

