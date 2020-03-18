FlypMe Hits Market Capitalization of $127,141.81 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 51.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. FlypMe has a market cap of $127,141.81 and $104.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019551 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.97 or 0.02225658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00194398 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035378 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

