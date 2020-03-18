FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,478 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in FMC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in FMC by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,909 shares of company stock valued at $39,879,894. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 16,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their target price on shares of FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

