Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Forterra worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forterra by 2,552.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRTA shares. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

NASDAQ FRTA traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 30,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,405. The firm has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. Forterra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

