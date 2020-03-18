Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,046 shares of company stock worth $4,517,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.