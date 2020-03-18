Fortuna Trading Down 44.4% Over Last Week (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. One Fortuna token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, IDEX, IDAX and TOPBTC. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $131,652.36 and $325.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

Fortuna was first traded on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDAX, FCoin, TOPBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

