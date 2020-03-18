Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Evercore ISI

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.20 price objective (down previously from $2.70) on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

NYSE FET traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,994. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.38. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

