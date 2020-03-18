Fountain Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Fountain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market capitalization of $886,447.96 and approximately $63,769.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fountain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019546 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.02210962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00194299 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fountain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.