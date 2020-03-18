Four Corners Property Trust Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 106.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.3%.

NYSE FCPT traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. 18,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

