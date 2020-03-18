Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Lifted by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 327.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,947 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Fox Factory worth $47,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,046,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,056,000 after acquiring an additional 179,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,074,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.