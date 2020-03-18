Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 3,280 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COO stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $251.07 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.