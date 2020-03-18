Franklin Resources Inc. Buys New Shares in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,002,495 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.73% of Intelsat as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intelsat by 1,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Intelsat by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

I opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Intelsat SA has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Intelsat’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

