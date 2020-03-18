Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Robert Half International worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

RHI opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.