Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,925 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

