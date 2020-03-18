Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after purchasing an additional 333,008 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $161.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $142.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

