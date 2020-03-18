Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 320,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.38 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.40%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.10 per share, with a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.