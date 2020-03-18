Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.18 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 452.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.32.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

