Franklin Resources Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,851,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,462,000 after buying an additional 145,519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,703,000 after buying an additional 127,834 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 248,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 90,546 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $56,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,181 shares of company stock worth $1,186,743 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

