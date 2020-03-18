Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $150.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.00 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.