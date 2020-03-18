Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,474 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403,606 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

NYSE SMFG opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

