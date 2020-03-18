Franklin Resources Inc. Has $7.40 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,074 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Amdocs worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

DOX opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

